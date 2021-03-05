Clinton D. Brown

On February 23, 2021 the world had to say goodbye to a man who meant so much to so many. He lost his short but very difficult battle with cancer. Heaven truly gained an angel.

Clinton D. Brown was born May 18, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah. When he was 4 years old he moved to Fort Collins, Colorado. By the time he was in Jr. High, he and his family had moved to Missoula, Montana. In high school he enjoyed a successful career of playing center for the Missou-la County HS Spartans football team before he graduated in 1964. Clint was drafted into military service where he served in Vietnam from August of 1968 to August of 1969. He climbed the ranks to Sergeant SP5 where he was a helicopter crew chief and mechanic. He also was a graduate of the University of Montana where he took home a Bachelors of Science and an Associates of the Arts degree.

Clint was an accomplished musician mostly known for being the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the locally famous band The Vulcans. He also played bass for Jodi Marshall and was part of many other musical projects in his lifetime.

From 1977 to 2008 Clint was a faithful employee of The Missoulian. His main position was Technical Manager but was also in charge of security and was the Building Manager for some of that time.