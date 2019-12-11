MISSOULA — Missoula native and lifelong resident, Clyde Bakker, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Clyde and his wife Esther have lived in the Orchard Homes area since 1959. Being a World War II Veteran, Clyde chose to leave us on Pearl Harbor Day- how amazing is that?
Clyde was born on April 15, 1922 in Missoula to Mary Agnes Frazier Bakker and Jacobus Bakker at the in Missoula. Clyde married Esther Lorna Wangerin on July 18, 1941. (Yep, that is 78 years of being married to the same person!) From that marriage there are five children- Duane (Paula), Beverly (Larry), Randy (Debbie), Ron (Laura), and Karen (Doug).
If Clyde was not working, you would find him enjoying the great outdoors. From fishing and hunting, square dancing on Thursday nights, or RV-ing our great nation. Because of his interest in Model A Fords, he was a founding member of the local chapter of the Big Sky “A’s”. Clyde did it all. Clyde never forgot his roots and his family, and oh how he cherished his children, grandchildren, great grand children and great great grandchildren. Clyde and Esther’s house was always full on Christmas and Christmas Eve. Seeing Santa arrive delivering packages and ringing Clyde’s own antique sleigh bells. Watching the expression on everyone’s faces was one of his favorite things.
Clyde made friends wherever he went. With his heart of gold, he always was the first to lend a hand, as he could fix almost anything. His wit was unbelievable, and his smile was contagious. We will sure miss him. Clyde’s legacy leaves us with his five children, 14 grand children, 26 great grand children, and nine great great grandchildren. Clyde’s final goodbye will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Garden. We would feel honored if you would consider a donation in his name to Home Health and Hospice of Montana, 100 Consumer Direct Way, as a place to honor Clyde one last time.
Sunset Memorial Garden is in charge of funeral arrangements.