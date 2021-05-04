Clyde Owen Armstrong

Armstrong, Clyde, Owen 'Oly', age 50, born Monday, 14 September 1970. Formerly of Riverside, New Jersey. Born in the Elmendorf Air Force Base Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska. Attended Pemberton Township High School and later received his GED. Formerly employed by M&M from Riverside NJ, Pioneer Pipe from Sewell NJ, and most recently a proud member of Local 172 in Hammonton, NJ. Clyde's talents were many. He was good at his work and he was a man of many trades. He enjoyed having a perfectly green lawn, and professionally detailed cars and trucks. He also took great pride in a perfect concrete pour. Clyde loved to be outside for any event that he attended and it was difficult to get him inside. He loved everyone that he met and was a mentor to many. He also wanted to teach everyone his ways whether it was work related or personal. Clyde was a special brother, uncle, son, cousin and nephew and friend. Andy was his best friend. We could go on and on. Most importantly Clyde was a gentle, forgiving soul who was always positive and loyal. Clyde is survived by his parents Paul and Bonnie, his sister Dorothy, his nieces Rachel and Caitlin. He will be dearly missed. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Henry, and his nephew, Jon. If desired, friends may make contributions to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Clyde had a close friend pass suddenly. All loved ones are invited to a memorial remembrance and celebration of Clyde's life at Silver Park Picnic Shelter, 700 Cregg Ln, Missoula (West of Ogren Field), May 15th at 1:00 pm.