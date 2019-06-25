STEVENSVILLE — Colin Mackenzie Craft, 61, passed peacefully on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 7, 1957 in Sacramento, California to Tom and Nan Craft.
At a young age, Colin and his family moved to Napa, California. He took an early liking to scouts, local 4-H programs, enjoyed growing up in the country, and excelled in golf, cross country, and varsity basketball. He graduated from Vintage High School in 1975.
Colin was quickly on his entrepreneurial journey. He owned and operated “General Hauling,” a building demolition and land clearing company he started soon after graduating high school. It didn’t take him long though to realize he’d rather build homes than demolish them, so he went on to complete his apprenticeship and joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters local Union 1490 in San Diego, California. Colin displayed an incredible ability to work with his hands and had a knack for solving problems. He built many homes and restaurants in the San Diego area during the 80’s. He was not one to have trouble finding a hobby he loved whether it was motorcycles, Baja racing, or deep sea fishing.
Colin next moved to Salmon, Idaho. He continued his craftsmanship and attention to detail building homes while traveling throughout the Western country. One day he found the Bitterroot Valley and fell in love with its stunning landscape. He decided to make Stevensville his home. Craft Construction was established in 2001 and Colin quickly made a name for himself in the ”Bitterroots.” While there, he met his wife Linda Craft and her daughter Alyssa Borke. Nine years later, Colin and Linda had their son, Sean. Colin was a family man. He needed and wanted to be close to those he loved. He enjoyed his time with family camping, boating, fishing, hunting, ATV riding and watching and supporting his children in various sports and school activities. Colin continued his love of hobbies. Reading, gardening and entering his homemade Championship dill pickles in the local fair were some of the things he enjoyed most in his free time.
Colin will be missed by so many. He has touched so many lives in so many ways. We will all forever be grateful for his time with us.
He is survived by his two children Sean Craft (Stevensville), Alyssa Borke (Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho) and their mother Linda Craft (Stevensville), his father Tom Craft (Napa, California), his three sisters Lisa Deal (Reno, Nevada), Laurie Alias (Roseville, California), Caren Gleave (Minden, Nevada) and their spouses, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and hospice for their kindness and support. We are humbled by the care and compassion shown to us by all of them.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Colin touched are invited to the Galilee Baptist Church, 208 Higgins Lane, Stevensville, MT, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 in fellowship and remembrance. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.