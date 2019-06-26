FLORENCE — Colleen Ann O'Donnell Bittier Bender of Florence, passed away June 22, 2019, at the Living Centre in Stevensville. She was born March 10,in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vincent and Jane Russell O'Donnell.
Colleen was raised in Conneaut, Ohio, and graduated from Rowe High School in 1960. She graduated in 1963 from Erie Business College and was married to Zale Bender, Jr. on March 7, 1964. Colleen was a lady with a wide variety of talents. They varied from homemaker, secretary, sawmill worker, homesteader, master crafter and mother while being all the above. She enjoyed family, camping, audio books, and crafts of all kinds.
Colleen is survived by her husband Zale of Florence, two daughters, Kimberly (partner Scott) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Becky of Missoula, and a son Jason (wife Natalie) of Florence, five grandsons, Cody, Casey, John, Jeremy and Zale and her favorite granddaughter, Lily. She is also survived by her stepbrother, George Bittler (wife Cathy) of Broomfield, Colorado, and her very close sister, Sue Waits (husband Ron) of Longmont, Colorado.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned at a later chosen date.
The family would like to thank the entire staff and management at the Stevensville Living Centre for the loving care provided to Colleen during her residence there. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.