LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Colleen Carol (Carver) Scharberg, 73, of Missoula, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada with her family by her side.

Colleen was born September 14, 1946, in Great Falls to Margaret and James Carver. Colleen lived in Great Falls and married her high school sweetheart, Larry Scharberg on Nov. 12, 1965.

Colleen’s greatest joy was her family and she was always there for them. She loved to crochet, bowl, and play bass guitar in her and Larry's country western band, The Blue Mountain Outlaws.

Colleen and Larry moved to Pennsylvania for a short time then back to Montana in 1976. They settled east of Frenchtown in 1978 where they raised their four daughters. One of Colleen’s favorite pastimes was watching her daughters and later grandchildren in many sports activities, even coaching some of those teams.