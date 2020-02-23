LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Colleen Carol (Carver) Scharberg, 73, of Missoula, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada with her family by her side.
Colleen was born September 14, 1946, in Great Falls to Margaret and James Carver. Colleen lived in Great Falls and married her high school sweetheart, Larry Scharberg on Nov. 12, 1965.
Colleen’s greatest joy was her family and she was always there for them. She loved to crochet, bowl, and play bass guitar in her and Larry's country western band, The Blue Mountain Outlaws.
Colleen and Larry moved to Pennsylvania for a short time then back to Montana in 1976. They settled east of Frenchtown in 1978 where they raised their four daughters. One of Colleen’s favorite pastimes was watching her daughters and later grandchildren in many sports activities, even coaching some of those teams.
She is survived by her husband Larry Scharberg, sister Margaret “Peggy” (Robert) Little of Belleview, Florida, brother Jim (Nancy) Carver of Frenchtown; daughters Peggy Sue (Steve) Chaffin -Darby, Janice (Jeff) Gilder - Hamilton, Laura (Gene) McCloney - Bozeman, and Kristine (Russ) Simmons of Sweetwater, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Allen Goodsell, Lance Goodsell, Larry Goodsell, Kimberly Gilder, Aaron Gilder, Jayce Gilder, Madeline Gilder, Conner McCloney, Justin McCloney, and Meaghan McCloney; 11 great grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Carver, sister Janice Irene, granddaughter Bella Rose, great grandson Atlas Orion, great grandson Maverick Goodsell, and nephew Lance Little, and her beloved poodle Angel.
There will be a celebration of Colleen’s life Saturday, May 9, Mother’s Day weekend, at the Lolo Community Center in Lolo starting at 4 p.m. All are welcome.