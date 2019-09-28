MISSOULA — Colonel John J. Keefe, USMC, retired, passed away on the 18th of September 2019 with his wife Sheyla by his side, at their home in Missoula, Montana. Born in Dublin, Ireland, on the 12th of August 1930, he was the son of a Texaco oil executive, and grew up all around the world.
Colonel Keefe served in the United States Marine Corps from 1950 until 1977, serving in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Marine Divisions during his exceptional career. He served in combat during the Korean War and had two tours in Vietnam. His decorations included: Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars (with combat “V”), Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
He went on to lead others in the Boy Scouts of America for the following 50 years, serving at nearly every level in the organization, and recognized with numerous awards, including the “Silver Beaver,” one of Scouting’s highest honors.
It would be impossible to list all of Colonel Keefe’s many contributions to his community, but some that he was most proud of included helping make the Western Montana Veterans’ Cemetery a reality, breathing new life into the Montana Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, mentoring with the Veterans’ Court, and educating students at Frenchtown High School on the Vietnam War.
John is survived by his wife Sheyla, daughters Jackie, Maureen, and Therese, sons Shawn, Tim, Brian, and Michael, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews.
Services for friends and family will be held at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery on the 4th of October 2019 at 1000.
