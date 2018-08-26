LOLO — On Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, Connie Neidigh lost her battle with cancer at home in Lolo surrounded by family. Born in Polson on Oct. 7, 1952, she grew up in Missoula and raised her boys in Conrad. Connie will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Jeannie (Brian) Donovan of Helena and Marvel Carver of Missoula; her brother Randall (Lisa) Koble of Charlo; sons Jesse (Melissa) of Missoula, Cody (Amber) of Lolo; granddaughter Esme Marvel; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Connie was always a gambler at heart, she loved watching races, and cheering whenever any vehicle raced past. She loved big family gatherings, camping and boating with her husband and boys, spending time with cats and playing cards and dice. She retired from a long career bookkeeping at Cenex Harvest States in Shelby.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Audrey Koble, and her husband of 42 years, Reggie Neidigh.
There will be a celebration of Connie’s life for friends and family in October. Memorials in Connie’s name may be made to animal shelters or a charity of the donor’s choice.