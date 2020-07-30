× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Connie Rae Wilson went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020, at St. Luke Hospital in Ronan surrounded by her children. Connie was born April 25, 1937, in Kalispell to Lucille and Ford Peckham.

She attended and graduated from Flathead County High School, where she was a member of the drill team. One of her fondest high school memories was marching in the Portland Rose Festival Parade.

Connie was a loving mother to her children and a second mom to many; a devoted wife, sister, grandmother and mother-in-law. She was a huge supporter of all her children and grandchildren, attending as many events as she could manage and cheering for all.

Connie married Richard (Dick) Wilson on Aug. 12, 1956, at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Kalispell. She and Dick had 55 years together until his death in 2011, raising four amazing children. Connie and Dick were partners in life, they also started a family business, Dick Wilson Trucking. It was truly a family business employing dad, mom, and all four children.

Connie enjoyed camping and boating with her family. Connie loved to garden; her flowers were her pride, and joy. She was passionate about her animals, especially her horses. She loved sharing her hobbies with family and friends.