MISSOULA — Connor Thomas Chilcote earned his wings on July 13, 2018, in a motorcycle accident. He was born on June 7, 1998, in Helena.
Connor loved diesel trucks, snow mobiling, jet skiing and basketball, as well as Lucas and the gang at Taco Bell. He enjoyed hanging with his friends, Dillon Richter, Maverick Davis, Damien Laursen, Jett Steen, Emmett Belcourt and Mike Knudson.
Connor leaves behind his father, Mark; mother, Debbie; his brother and best friend, Brady; grandfather, Ken Chilcote; grandmothers, Elaine Chilcote and Marie McLaverty, as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Also, Jeff and the gang at J&D Glass whom Connor considered family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway Missoula, MT 59808. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.