LIBBY — Con Ovnicek, age 74, passed away quietly in his sleep in Libby, Monday, July 23, 2018. Con was comforted by Vonnie Ovnicek, his wife of 52 years at his side. Con was born Aug. 13, 1943, to Adolph "Buck" and Core (Tempero) Ovnicek. Con was married April 16, 1966, to Mary Yvonne "Vonnie" Klingensmith.
Con was well known as a tremendous and successful horse trainer. He helped and coached horsemanship to thousands of people in his lifetime. Beyond the impact he left the horse world, his gift was to the people he came into contact with on a daily basis. Con was genuinely interested in you and wanted to brighten your day. He was always positive and happy and would do anything to help you.
Con is survived by his wife, Vonnie; three younger brothers, Gene Ovnicek, Ron Ovnicek and Ed Ovnicek; his youngest brother, Terry, preceded him in death; four sons, Tracey (Angie) Ovnicek, Travis Ovnicek, Bart (Heidi) Ovnicek and Bret Ovnicek; two stepdaughters, Cindy Wood and Debbie Kreidler; one stepson, Steven Osmond; fourteen grandkids and eleven great-grandkids.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate Con's life at the St. Luke Lutheran Church Multipurpose Room at 9706 N. Division, Spokane, WA 99218. Lunch will be provided.