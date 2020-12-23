POLSON - Cora Mae Van Vleet 58 years old fell asleep in death on Dec. 15, 2020. She was born on June 9, 1962, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Theodore and Helga Pampalos.

Cora grew up in California and decided to move to Montana in the ’90s to make a better life for herself, and her family. Cora has been a waitress at Kwataqnuk for 15 years, collected various employee of the month plaques, and loved serving her customers. She had a love for animals, including her two chickens; Daniel, and Lucy, and two dogs. Cora spent her time tending to her flowers and houseplants, and never missed a Steelers game. She had an appreciation for God’s inspired Word, the Bible, its promises for the resurrection, and wanted others to know Bible truths (Acts 24:15).

Cora is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Pampalos, and Helga Pampalos Hanhiede, along with her little brother Eric Pampalos.