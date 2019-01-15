TEMPE, Arizona — Coral Bishop passed away peacefully the afternoon of Jan. 4, 2019 due to complications from Huntington’s disease. She was born March 2, 1948 in Calvert City, Kentucky, to Coral and Marion Bishop. She was raised in Michigan and California. As an adult, Coral moved to Montana where she worked for several years as an LPN, and many years in the public health sector as an RN. She spearheaded the creation of the Partnership Health Center for those without health insurance in Missoula. In early 2000, Coral moved to Arizona and held various positions as an RN. She ended her career teaching clinical skills to students in the LPN program at Gateway Community College.
Coral, an advocate of higher education, received a Bachelor of Arts in education from the University of Montana in 1983, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Montana State University in Bozeman in 1988, and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from Prescott College in January of 2008.
Coral is survived by her partner, friend and husband of nineteen years, Lyle Cunningham, an architect, and three children: Raymond Beauvais of Portland, Oregon; Travis Beauvais, of Polson; and Shasta Keltz of Phoenix, Arizona. She is also survived by her four grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, as well as five brothers and one sister.
Coral was known for her caring nature and her advocacy of physical and mental health. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations are made to The Salvation Army. Her close friends and family will hold a private celebration of life.