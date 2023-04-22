Corey Nathaniel Grutsch

Corey Nathaniel Grutsch, 37, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Sherwood, Oregon. He had been a resident of Helena, MT for the past several years.

He was born on May 19, 1985, in Missoula, to George and Dianne Grutsch. Corey was the 5th of 6 sons born into the family.

He attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Loyola Sacred Heart High School in Missoula and graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman with a degree in Elementary Education. Corey loved teaching middle school students and impacted many lives throughout his teaching career.

He studied abroad in Kumamoto, Japan, and thoroughly enjoyed Japanese culture. He taught science camp in the summer months as he loved keeping his students engaged in learning. He also loved coaching basketball.

Corey was an avid reader, played guitar, hiked and loved the great outdoors. He was a gifted artist and loved gardening and cooking.

He was a kind and caring man who loved his family, including his eleven nieces and nephews. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved all animals, and especially loved his dog, Cocoa, who was his constant companion.

Corey is survived by his parents in Missoula who loved him dearly; his five brothers and their wives, Eric (Anita), Travis (Molly), Bryan (Carmalen), Brad (Heather) and

Tyler (Katie); his nieces and nephews, Adam (Kristy Bixler, fiancee), Grace, Isabella, Tanner, Brandon, Cooper, Claire, Logan, Isaac, Macy and Ezra; his 95-year-old Grandma, Velma Zakrzewski; his roommate and best friend, Molly McConnell, his girlfriend, Laura Hum; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Paul Zakrzewski, Helen and Lionel Babl and Joseph Grutsch and his uncles, David and Francis Zakrzewski, Dave Swinarski and

James Grutsch.

Corey struggled with the disease of alcoholism for 20 years. He was not able to overcome it, and died of liver failure as a result. Despite his struggles, Corey loved life and everything in it. He is at peace now, but was taken far too soon. Life is precious. Don't take it for granted.

Tell those you love everyday how much you love them.

Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, April 29 at Christ the King Church in Missoula. Rosary will be at 10:30 am followed by Catholic Mass at 11:00. A luncheon reception will be held immediately following Mass in the Parish Hall.

Internment of Corey's ashes will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Missoula.

Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com