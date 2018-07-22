MISSOULA — Our dear Mom, Grammie, Maggie, Peggy, 83, passed away peacefully at Grizzly Peak on June 19, 2018. Margaret Eileen Lovell Layton was born on July 22, 1934 to William and Ila (Blodgett) Lovell in Hamilton.
When Peggy was 16, she met her life-long love, Paul Roy Layton, and it was love at first sight. Three years later, they married on Sept. 11, 1953. Their first home was in San Diego, where Paul was stationed in the Navy. Peggy was expecting their first child when Paul was deployed, so she moved back to Missoula to live with her family. It was hard for Peggy to be away from Paul and following the Navy, they were rarely apart.
Once Paul was out of the Navy, they bought their first house in Piltzville, where they spent 59 joyful years, raising two wonderful boys and making life-long friends. Peggy had many talents, including cooking delicious meals and baking. Her homemade bread was very special and was the secret ingredient in the sandwiches for her boys’ school lunches. The smell of her delicious cinnamon rolls was mouth-watering, even in our memories. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed all their clothes. She enjoyed creating and giving her own personalized, hand drawn cards. She was a gifted oil painter and created special works of art treasured by all. But, her most prolific gifts were her photographs that rivaled professionals. She captured family events and the grandchildren’s activities. She left virtually thousands of special memories, capturing the lives of all she loved. She especially liked bragging about her five grandchildren and had over a hundred scrap books to prove it. They are now treasured family heirlooms.
Peggy and Paul spent many vacations with the five grandchildren at their cabin at Nine Pipes. They were spoiled with good food, Flathead Lake boat rides, tubing and making treasured memories. Peggy had unending patience and love. Jesus and church were so important to her and she loved taking her grandchildren to church. She wanted everyone to know and have a special relationship with Jesus.
She loved anything Paul loved. She just wanted to be close at his side. He was her “Rock” and “Best Friend” in life. In her later years, she said she was fine as long as Paul was beside her. They moved to Grizzly Peak in 2014, where they enjoyed making new friends, reminiscing and relaxing. As Peggy’s health declined, they had extra help for her. Liz of Missoula Eldercare and her team became the help she needed when she was unable to help herself. Hospice was also there and got them through their most difficult of days. Paul appreciates these teams so much. Our love and appreciation go out to each and every one of them, including the incredible staff at Grizzly Peak.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Paul Roy Layton; her two sons Paul (Denia) Layton and Gary (Shirley) Layton; grandchildren, Justin (Rhiann) Layton, Daniel Layton, Amanda (Andy) Brown, and Trent (Bethany) Layton; great grandchildren, Jace and Rhone Layton, Tanner, Tony and Kellen Brown and Acadia Layton. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Don (Pat) Lovell, Sr., Bill (Carole) Lovell, Retta (Dan) Ekstrom and Robert (Susie) Lovell and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Preceding Peggy in death were her parents William and Ila Lovell and grandson, Ty Layton.
A Celebration of Life for Peggy will be held on Aug. 4, 2018 at Hope Baptist Church in Milltown, beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 755, Milltown, MT 59851; Consumer Direct Hospice, 100 Consumer Direct Way, Ste. 125, Missoula, MT 59808; or a charity of choice.