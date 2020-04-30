Corrie Vlijm Knottnerus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEVENSVILLE — April 14, 1927-April 26, 2020

Corrie was born Cornelia Vlijm on April 14, 1927 to Willem Vlijm and Jansje Van Der Does in Ermelo, the Netherlands. She was the youngest of six children.

Corrie lived in Holland during the Nazi occupation and was heavily involved in the Dutch underground, hiding and saving Jews. Her family home was seized by German sympathizers and subsequently bombed. She lived part of the time in a chicken coop. She was threatened by German soldiers. Still, she stayed strong and courageous and true to her faith throughout and continued with her family in hiding and saving Jews. There is simply too much to say about Corrie and her life at that time. A book could be written about her experiences and heroism. Corrie’s name, along with other members of her family, are written on the marble wall at the Holocaust Memorial in Washington DC, listing righteous gentiles for life-saving acts during World War II. Their names are also written at the Holocaust Museum in Israel, where a tree is also planted in her family’s name for their heroism.

After the war, Corrie left Holland and spent time in London, working in a children’s hospital. Corrie returned to Holland where she happened to meet Otto. Otto had previously emigrated from Holland with his brother, Leonard, to Montana and had returned to Holland for a visit.