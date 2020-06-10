Courtney Klagues

Courtney was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8, 1999. She graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School and was attending the University of Montana where she was studying Political Science to go on to earn a law degree to give a voice to children who do not have a voice during difficult legal processes. She was going to be their guardian ad litem. Courtney loved all things outdoors. She was an avid bass fisherman, a bow hunter, and loved rolling down a dirt road in her Jeep with windows down, her black lab Waylon in the passenger seat and country music blaring.

Courtney was an extraordinary soul filled with love, compassion, caring, empathy and kindness. Courtney brightened the lives of everyone around her. Her love was the type that raised all people up and the world will be a lesser place without her. Heaven has truly gained it’s most beautiful angel. Courtney loved Jesus and we know that he is holding her in his arms, and helping her build her dream in Heaven that she did not get to finish here on Earth. She dreamed of owning a little ranch with twenty cows, baby goats, and other animals as a place for her, her family and friends, to go that was both peaceful, beautiful and a key under the mat. May she rest in peace.