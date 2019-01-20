MISSOULA — Craig Albert Swartz joined the Lord and his parents on Saturday, Jan. 12, passing away peacefully at his home. Craig was born in Missoula, the youngest of four children of Della and Leonard “Bud” Swartz. Craig grew up in a working-class family filled with love and further blessed to live across the street from his grandparents. The baby of the family, he was the apple of everyone’s eye and brought up to live by the Golden Rule. Craig was a rough and tumble kid from the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood where he got a great education both in and out of the classrooms at Franklin. Craig maintained friendships from those days for more than 50 years. He loved fishing with his dad and brothers which led to a lifelong love of the family’s “Little Red Cabin on Elbow Lake”. Craig and his cousins relished the memories of chipmunks, squirrels, turtles, birds, deer and bears discovered at the cabin.
Craig followed his brothers to Hellgate High School but found his interest in education waning as he moved to a life of work. He was a millworker for more than 35 years, mostly at the mill in Bonner where he worked with heavy equipment and prided himself on his ability to do just about any job. A loyal friend, Craig maintained the relationships made at the mill throughout his life. After the mills closed, Craig got his GED, attended the Missoula College and earned a Heavy Equipment Operators Certificate with honors. He concluded his long work history as an over the road truck driver for Empire Building Materials.
Craig shared his brothers’ need for pickup trucks and dogs. One of the highlights of Craig’s life was when Simba, a large Golden Retriever, became his companion on adventures for more than a decade. They were both kind and loving, a perfect match. Craig and Simba were inseparable, always there for each other during the good and not so good times.
Craig was a private person with a quick wit. He was a homebody who didn’t travel much and spent the last of his life in the family home. Craig was always available to help friends and family at a moment’s notice. He particularly enjoyed the trivia nights at Hooters with the Ritcheys and the Clevengers. They also spent countless hours RVing throughout the Blackfoot/Clearwater area and watching NASCAR races.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Diane and his nephew Chris. He is survived by his brother Gary and wife Holly of Missoula and his brother Doug and his wife Jane of Polson. Craig was a loving uncle to nieces Jennifer, Heather, Rachel and to nephews Chris and Matt. The friendships with aunt Laura Hinther and cousins Roger, Lance, Brent and their families meant a lot to Craig. Special thanks to Debbie McConaughey, his surrogate big sister, who was always there to help keep Craig on the straight and narrow about his finances.
A memorial service is being planned at the Wingate Inn, 5252 Airway Boulevard on Saturday, January 26 at 1 p.m. Memorials can be given to the Missoula County Humane Society.
Rest easy Craig, the best is yet to come for you.