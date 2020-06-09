Curtis Michael Hansen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAVINA — On June 2, 2020, at 1:30 a.m., Curt passed away at home from progressive leukemia. He was born on Feb. 21, 1946 in Portland, Oregon. He was raised and schooled in the Bend Redmond area but had spent the past 45 years in Montana, which he considered to be his home.

In 2005 following retirement, he and Linda moved to the Nelson's Twin Coulee Ranch north of Lavina. He loved the beauty of the prairie; the antelope, deer, elk, eagles, curlews, the blooming prickly pear cactus and the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.

He loved a good steak, butter brickle ice cream and gravy on his gravy.

Curt was a man with many friends due to his wonderful sense of humor, happy soul and huge heart. That smile will be missed.

He is survived by Linda, his wife of 41 years, son Travis, daughter Kirsten, sister Carol (Don) as well as nieces and nephews. He is also survived by our dear Brand, Doni and his beloved treasures on the hill: Trinity, Bergin, Addi and Lily.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Golden Valley Ambulance Service.

Services will be held at a later date.

Anyone can love the mountains but it takes a soul to love the prairie. —Willa Cather

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.