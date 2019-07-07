MISSOULA - Cynda “Cindy” Jean Standley of Missoula, 75, died of cancer Saturday, June 29th at St. Patrick’s Hospital.
Cynda was born on May 13th, 1944 to Harry and Lotus Hanson. She grew up in Montana, living in several towns including Cut Bank, Cascade and Helena, graduating from Helena High in 1962. Later that year she married Douglas Standley. In 1971 Cynda moved to the Sunny Slope area west of Fairfield to begin life on a farm and ranch (Big Coulee Angus). Doug and Cynda raised a daughter and three sons on the west end of the Fairfield bench. They later moved into town and then to Fort Shaw while operating the Standley Cattle Co. After Doug’s death in 2009 Cynda moved to Missoula, close to family.
Cynda was a nurturing individual-especially to her family-and her love language was food. She prized getting her family together and ensuring that there were enough pie varieties to please all comers. Speaking of pie, her gifts were particularly obvious in her homemade apple and cherry cheese offerings-of which there were always many requests and may never be an equal. Her grandkids were often the source of much affection and she left a lasting impression on them. Cynda loved flowers and tended beautiful gardens, always including gorgeous roses. Cynda prized Cocker Spaniels and always had one on the ranch, however out of place it may have seemed. She had a strong spirit, evidenced by her inability to surrender a Pinochle bid no matter the odds. Cindy was a voracious reader and loved a variety of novels. Knitting was more than a hobby for Cynda-she sold her knitted items for most of her adult life, joining together with her mother and daughter-in-law Susan to form a knitting business. She had a close circle of friends wherever she went, adding to her list of lifelong ones. Cynda was a dead eye with her .22 rifles or pistol, much to the chagrin of many a varmint. In the end, Cynda showed courage and optimism with her brief battle with aggressive cancer. She reminded the many that visited her in her last weeks how grateful she was for her life and how she had no regrets. She asked that people expect her to continue to be present in her friend’s and family’s lives from above.
Cindy was preceded in death by husband Douglas Standley, her parents Harry and Lotus, brothers Bill, Duane and Jerry and grandchild Bryan. Survivors include her daughter Terry (John) Noyd of Bozeman; sons Doug Jr. (Susan) Standley of Missoula, Lee Standley of Valier, Rob (Luisa) Standley of Zionsville, Indiana; sister Colleen, brothers Tom, Ron, Sam and Tim and 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Cindy’s Memorial Service will be held at the Fairfield, MT Cemetery in late summer, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Cindy’s name can be made to Reading is Fundamental.