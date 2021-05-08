Cynthia Dunne Babon

After the busy 1988 Fire Season, they moved into their Missoula residence and Cindy's civic adventures continued. She was involved with Girl Scouts, Mount Jumbo Little League, followed the girls Softball adventures through high school and college, volunteer and organized Expanding Your Horizons conferences, Band supporter, and was a Hellgate Elementary substitute teacher. She finally had her own classroom at Frenchtown Schools until she retired in 2015. She was a Navy Ombudsman for Jack's Seabee Naval Reserve unit and Family Readiness Coordinator for Army Reserve in Missoula. She single-handily supported Jack and Eileen's Army overseas tours with care packages full of Jelly Bellies, handmade filled personal Christmas stockings, and what ever else she could stuff into a USPS box for her Soldiers. After retirement, she enjoyed the Frenchtown Bunko ladies, Women of the Word Bible Study, the Red Hatters, and the Missoula Senior Forum. Her Friday coffee routine with “The Retirees” was special. Her greatest love was serving as the Western Montana Military Officers Association Secretary/organizer for many years. She enjoyed harvesting from the garden, canning, dehydrating and freezing all that was possible.