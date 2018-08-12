MISSOULA — Cyndie was born to Connie and Evie Forest, Oct. 20, 1948, and passed, June 27, 2018. She grew up in Great Falls and Polson, graduating high school in Polson, followed by getting her Fashion Design degree in Denver, Colorado. Cyndie moved to Missoula, where she worked for The Mercantile, The Bon Marche, and Herbergers. Cyndie loved her birds, dogs, and growing African Violets. Cyndie loved growing up in Montana.
Cyndie is survived by two sisters, Cleone Jordon and Patti Baumgartner, two brothers Lee Forest and Casey Forest, daughters, Tricia Hanson and Bridget Ward, six grandsons, two granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren.
Cyndie is proceeded in death by her parents, brother Jerry, and twin sons.
A celebration of Cyndie’s life will be held in Greenough Park, August 19 at 1 p.m.