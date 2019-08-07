BROWNING — Dale Allen Tatsey, 48, born Nov. 9, 1970, (Antelope Runner/ Fast White Buffalo Horse), passed away on Aug. 5, 2019. Dale was educated and held a lifetime of services, namely: U.S. Marine Corps, police officer, Chief Mountain Hotshot, Initial Attack Crew Boss, father and family role model to his many family members and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Rae Tatsey-Newman; brother John Newman; grandparents: (maternal) June Bullshoe and Peter Tatsey, Sr.; (paternal) Ruth Vielle and Carl Old Person, Sr.
Surviving Dale are sons Preston and Dale John Tatsey; father Roylee Old Person, Sr.; brothers John Joseph Tatsey and Roylee Old Person, Jr.; sisters Delonia Newman and Lisa Trugillio; nieces and nephews Joelle and Dawn Salois, Shanel, Seneca, Tamika and Caden Tatsey, Malika and Mikal Hoyt, Hazel Stewart, Dasia and Presley Salois, Marcus and Garry Salois, and Arlin Matt; Stepchildren Tinaiya Monroe, Cordell Schack, Patti Ann Spotted Bear, and Skylar Old Chief; mother and friend Val Monroe; his babe and love of his life Taleah Rose Old Chief.
Wake has started at Old Eagle Shields, Browning, with Rosary Thursday night at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Heart Butte, following by burial in the family cemetery.