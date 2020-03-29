Dale Frederick Janssen

Dale always had a love of sports, playing football and basketball in high school and bragging that he could still fit in his letterman’s jacket! He played slow-pitch softball for several years in Missoula. He was an avid Grizzly fan through and through, following football, basketball and women’s softball and basketball. He loved watching his Kansas City Chiefs and was thrilled when they won the Super Bowl this year.

He devoted his later years to his daughters and his two granddaughters, Ella and Ava, attending whatever activities they were involved in and babysitting whenever needed. A true family man, he kept close contact with his sisters, reminiscing about the good ole’ days and keeping up with everybody’s schedules. A friend’s friend, Dale kept up with many long-time Plentywood friends as well as many friends scattered throughout Montana and other states. He was always one to help out when the need arose. One of his greatest passions was cooking and so enjoyed preparing the big holiday meals with his daughters and having the family get together for the special holidays, and birthdays. He was so very proud of his two daughters and was an amazing father, grandpa, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all.