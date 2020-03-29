MISSOULA — Dale Frederick Janssen of Missoula passed on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born to Bille and Louise Janssen on March 18, 1951, in Missoula, the only son and fourth child in the family. He graduated from Plentywood High School in 1969.
After high school he pursued Chef training in Billings and worked for Holiday Inn in Missoula. He also worked for Bakke Tire, but found his true niche when he went to work for SIRCO, a small furniture manufacturing plant, as a logistics supervisor for 26 years.
Dale always had a love of sports, playing football and basketball in high school and bragging that he could still fit in his letterman’s jacket! He played slow-pitch softball for several years in Missoula. He was an avid Grizzly fan through and through, following football, basketball and women’s softball and basketball. He loved watching his Kansas City Chiefs and was thrilled when they won the Super Bowl this year.
He devoted his later years to his daughters and his two granddaughters, Ella and Ava, attending whatever activities they were involved in and babysitting whenever needed. A true family man, he kept close contact with his sisters, reminiscing about the good ole’ days and keeping up with everybody’s schedules. A friend’s friend, Dale kept up with many long-time Plentywood friends as well as many friends scattered throughout Montana and other states. He was always one to help out when the need arose. One of his greatest passions was cooking and so enjoyed preparing the big holiday meals with his daughters and having the family get together for the special holidays, and birthdays. He was so very proud of his two daughters and was an amazing father, grandpa, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
He is survived by his daughter Kaitlyn (Aaron) McCullen and their daughters Ella and Ava; daughter Samantha (Tom Maney); sisters, Sandy Feeney, Susan (Bob) Feeney, and Sally Janssen; two nephews Michael and Brett Feeney, one niece Dana (Rino) Pasquotti and their children Libby, Wynn and Marcus; step-daughters, Brooke Doyle and Taryn Doyle (Sam Fiester); his Aunt Carolyn Coleman and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bille and Louise Janssen, aunts and uncles Dick Janssen, Rowena and Fred Hulce, Dorothy and Earl Bailard, Edna Hodson, and Betty and Barlow Ghirardo.
