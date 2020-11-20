MISSOULA — With his family by his side, Dale Hendricksen, beloved husband, father, and friend passed from this earth to be with his heavenly father, on Nov. 17.

Dale Alvin Hendricksen was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Charlo to Danish immigrant Alfred Hendricksen, and his wife Nellie (Rinke) Hendricksen. The fifth of six children, Dale grew up in a loving but hard-working family where he developed a quick wit and a dry, but always kind, sense of humor.

The Hendricksen family ran a truck farm and raised turkeys in the Orchard Homes area from 1936 until 1946 when they moved to a ranch in Lolo where they operated a turkey and dairy farm.

Dale graduated from Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman in 1951. An exemplary student, Dale attended Walla Walla University where he pursued business administration.

The call to serve his country interrupted his education. Dale served as clerk in the Army from 1955 until 1957. Dale continued to serve in the Army Reserves while finishing his degree in Walla Walla where he received the Wall Street Journal Student Achievement award in 1958. A lover of the outdoors, Dale turned down lucrative job offers to return to his cherished family and beloved Montana.