PORTLAND, Ore. — Dale H. Valentine
January 11, 1964 - June 5, 2019
Dale was born in Ashton, Idaho and adopted at birth by his parents, Wayne and Caroline Valentine. He attended elementary and grade schools in Elko, Nevada and Salmon, Idaho. He graduated from Sentinel High School in Missoula.
He attended the University of Montana, as well as a technical institute in Seattle, which prepared him for a career in customer relations. His first professional job was with Wien Airlines. After the collapse of Wien and the failure of its successor company, he transitioned to a career in hotel/motel management, in which he was involved until the time of his passing. Dale’s career took him nearly all over the US: Pacific Coast, Northwest, Southwest, Texas, Midwest, and the Northeast.
He was working in Portland, Oregon at the time of his death. He succumbed to a massive infection, passing away after less than three days under intensive care at Providence Hospital in Portland.
Beloved son, grandson, stepson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and boss - Dale was an affable, charming, and happy soul who made and kept friends easily. He had a strong work ethic that was an asset to his employers. He was a baptized and confirmed member of the Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod).
He was a life-long bachelor who leaves behind his father Wayne, step-mother Dolores, brother David and his wife Rebecca Lange, sister Sonja Garza, two nieces and a nephew, plus numerous cousins and friends. Like some others in his family, Dale is a twice adopted soul: once into his earthly family, and eternally adopted by baptism. He is now united with his Christian forebears awaiting the Eternal Day, while his remains are interred nearby his mother’s and his paternal grandparents’ graves in the Preston Idaho cemetery.
Memorial service is being held Wednesday, July 10 at 2 p.m., at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2981 E. Boise Ave., Boise.