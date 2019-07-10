MISSOULA — Dale Lee Peterson, 63, of Missoula, passed away on July 4, 2019, in Missoula from natural causes. He is survived by his son, Lee (Jamie) Peterson, Albany, Oregon, and four grandchildren. Also surviving him are his brothers and sister, Larry (Vivian) Peterson, Terry Peterson, Melvin (Lois) Peterson, Jim (Connie) Holland and Dona (Randy) Johnson. A memorial will be held at a later date. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Construction
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape