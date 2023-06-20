Dale Leroy Burkhart

Dale Leroy Burkhart passed peacefully on June 12, 2023. He was born February 3, 1936 in Mount Vernon, Iowa to Sterl and Marie Burkhart. He was the youngest of five children. Dale grew up in a country setting where he learned to love the outdoors. He married Wanda Stewart on January 15, 1954 in Stone City, Iowa. Dale and Wanda had four children, Dale Jr., Rene, Randy and Bert. In 1961 they moved the family to Corvallis, Montana to start a new life in the northwest. After holding a variety of jobs in the Bitterroot Valley, he found his true calling; working in the woods. Dale went to work felling timber for Biggs Logging in 1965. Following the work, Dale and Wanda moved to Salmon, Idaho in 1967. This move introduced Dale to what turned out to be an addiction. Steelhead fishing! If ever you went to their home and he wasn't around the house, chances are he was standing on the river bank, fishing for steelhead, and he was willing to teach anyone who wanted to learn and get them hooked as well. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved virtually anything that meant being outdoors. Dale and Wanda moved to Oak Harbor, Washington in 1982 where he purchased a fishing boat and tried his luck at long-lining. When that didn't pan out, he and Wanda returned to the Bitterroot Valley in 1983. In 1987 Dale and Wanda parted company but remained good friends throughout the remainder of their lives. In 1988 Dale formed a close bond with Jeanie Lewis, one that lasted over 30 years. He returned to logging in the early 90s and logged until his body told him to stop. He retired with Jeanie in Hamilton, MT and lived there until health issues forced him into a care facility in 2019.

Dad loved his family dearly. He was very proud of all of his children. No matter what direction their lives led them, he loved and supported them with all his heart. The twinkle in his eyes were his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always greeted them with a kiss and a big hug, and enjoyed razzing and teasing them whenever the chance arose. His hugs, sense of humor and laughter is something they will hold dear forever. Though he lost touch with former in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, fishing buddies; the memories of all of you fueled his stories through the final days of his life.

Dad was not a believer in specific religions. He was however a believer in God and the relationship he had with the “Guy upstairs”. He believed that the personal relationship we have with God is more important than anything in life. Dad did not want people to worry about him, and he didn't want any of us to be sad. What he wanted was for all of us to be happy and to make the best of our lives, to spend time with family whenever we can and never lose touch with friends. He leaves us, pole in hand, to go fishing in water he's only dreamed of…

Dad's request was to have his ashes spread at his favorite steelhead fishing holes on the Salmon River, which we plan to do in October 2023. Should you desire to do something in remembrance of Dad, take your children, or grandchildren fishing…