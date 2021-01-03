Dale Marie Thompson Briggeman

In January 1965, with all her kids now in school, Dale opened a private kindergarten on the porch of her home. For the next 9½ years she taught morning and afternoon classes to 5-year-olds who are now in their 50s and early 60s. When Bonner School added public kindergarten in the fall of 1975, Dale was the obvious selection to lead it. For the next 11 years she was surrounded by a staff of lifelong friends and hundreds of eager students. Dale was also an active member of the Altar Society at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bonner, and was fully immersed in the horse show scene with Martin and the girls. After she retired from teaching in 1986, Dale threw herself into her yard, her kids and their kids, walks by the river and up Marshall Canyon, and frequent travels with Martin to ports of call from Hawaii to Texas to Plentywood. In 2006 they moved into Missoula to enjoy life at The Springs. When Martin’s health deteriorated five years later, Dale moved to the Village Senior Residence to be near him. Her husband of 62 years passed away on Aug. 22, 2011.