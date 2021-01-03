MISSOULA - After almost 96 years of family hugs, and nine months without them, Mom/Grandma Dale took her last breath in the early minutes of Dec. 26, 2020.
Dale Marie Thompson Briggeman died of natural causes at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation, her home for most of the past six years. It had nothing to do with COVID-19 and everything to do with a gentle old heart that grudgingly stopped beating.
Dale was born June 2, 1924, to Leo and Elizabeth Bersuch Thompson on a ranch between Lewistown and Grass Range. The family moved into Lewistown when the kids, including sister Eleanor and brothers Roy and Harry, became of school age. Dale graduated from Fergus High in 1942 and followed in Eleanor’s footsteps to Montana State Normal College in Dillon. After graduating from the two-year program she taught third grade in Bozeman for a year; first grade in Deer Lodge for three years and in Rockford, Washington, for one more. While in Deer Lodge she met Martin Briggeman, and they married in Lewistown on June 25, 1949.
The newlyweds lived first in Drummond, where Martin was bulk salesman for Continental Oil (Conoco). Kathy was born in May 1950, and in 1951 Martin accepted an offer to manage Ted Farley’s Two Creek Ranch in Ovando. Lynne, Tom and Kim were born while living there. In 1957 Martin took a job with the state highway department and moved his growing family to Helena. In June 1958 they settled outside of Missoula, in a home at Marshall Grade that would remain Briggeman headquarters for the next 50-plus years. Mary, their fifth and youngest child, was born two months later.
In January 1965, with all her kids now in school, Dale opened a private kindergarten on the porch of her home. For the next 9½ years she taught morning and afternoon classes to 5-year-olds who are now in their 50s and early 60s. When Bonner School added public kindergarten in the fall of 1975, Dale was the obvious selection to lead it. For the next 11 years she was surrounded by a staff of lifelong friends and hundreds of eager students. Dale was also an active member of the Altar Society at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bonner, and was fully immersed in the horse show scene with Martin and the girls. After she retired from teaching in 1986, Dale threw herself into her yard, her kids and their kids, walks by the river and up Marshall Canyon, and frequent travels with Martin to ports of call from Hawaii to Texas to Plentywood. In 2006 they moved into Missoula to enjoy life at The Springs. When Martin’s health deteriorated five years later, Dale moved to the Village Senior Residence to be near him. Her husband of 62 years passed away on Aug. 22, 2011.
After living for a time in Colorado with daughter Lynne and her family, Dale moved back to Missoula in early 2015. She received the best of care at Riverside from an array of compassionate providers, even and especially during these COVID times. We will forever be grateful for that.
Besides Martin, Dale was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Eleanor Bell and Roy and Harry Thompson. Survivors include her children: Kathy (Sam) Milodragovich, Butte; Lynne (Stewart) Thomson, Kremmling, Colorado; Tom (Tomi) Briggeman, Kalispell; Kim (Linda) Briggeman, Missoula, and Mary (Milt) Bradford, Weatherford, Texas. Dale is also survived by brother-in-law Don Briggeman of Portland, Oregon, as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren: Sam and Kelly Milodragovich (Arabelle and Ellery) of Lolo; Mary Milodragovich of Clinton; Pat and Liza Thomson (Charlee, Owen, Will) of Wright, Wyoming; Tim and Nellie Thomson (Lyndee and Hadley) of Kremmling, Colorado; Adrianne and Mike Taylor (Jackson and Clay) of Spokane; Malarie and Chad Juel (Briggs) of Scobey; Kaci Briggeman (Marli) of Missoula; Kara and Josh Petersen (Kenzie and Kyrie) of East Helena; Nicole and Jermaine Sellers (Lincoln) of Raleigh, North Carolina; Molly and Austin Sabers of Kalispell, and Garrett Bradford of Texas.
Funeral services will be held when the pandemic is under wraps. Dale’s cremains will be interred next to Martin’s at Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge at that time. Memorials can be made to Ladies of St. Ann, St. Ann Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1008, Bonner, Montana 59823.