ARLEE — On June 9, 2019, the Creator chose to take his beautiful gift of our girl Dalena Flora Weaselhead back to be with him and her family that has gone before her. Dalena was born Dec. 18, 1991 to Susan Cates and Dalon Weaselhead.
We will all miss the beautiful smile and laughter that Dalena shared with everyone she met. Her amazing glow will remain in the hearts of all whose path she crossed. Dalena loved life and was always on an adventure, she was constantly looking toward what the next voyage would be. We know that the one she is on now will be the greatest of all. Dalena loved the mountains; she spent as much time in them as she could. Dalena had numerous stories from her adventures and many of those were shared with her partner Skyla, her girl Tomi, her family and numerous friends. Dalena has survived being chased by wolves, stalked by a bear, and getting stuck in the snow (because Spring hadn’t quite arrived and she wanted to be in the mountains), floating the river & lakes, attending concerts and the adventure list goes on.
Dalena had a wonderful sense of humor. She had a quick wit and had a comeback for most every situation. Her selfless ways of ensuring those around her were happy and smiling is something we are all going to miss dearly.
Dalena accomplished many things in her life, her HS graduation, her Black Belt in Taekwondo, numerous internships in her College career, supporting Tomi throughout her growth into a young woman (which she always said was her most loved blessing) and many more events that will make us smile when we remember them. Dalena was an accomplished athlete. She made varsity VB team her freshman year, an accomplished Basketball and Softball player. One of her favorite times was being part of the ASA 14u State Championship Softball team playing for the “Bad Girls.” Dalena was also an accomplished musician. She played the Tenor Saxophone and piano; the sounds she created were remarkable. We will miss the music in our ears.
Dalena had a few nicknames given to her by her family. Dalena was “Boo Boo” to her brother Jeff, “Meanie” to her soul sister Sarah, “Lena Bena” to her parents, and many more. All of which were terms of endearment as we all loved our Dalena.
Dalena was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dillard Cates, Steve & Flora (Beaver) Morin, Joseph Weaselhead & Madeline Barnaby, and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins on both sides of her family, including her Aunt Candi Cates Miller whom Dalena shared a special bond until the time of Candi’s passing in 2006.
Dalena is survived by her partner Skyla Haynes, her daughter Tomi Brazill, her parents Dalon & Susan Weaselhead, her brother Jeff Weaselhead and his children Ivy, Thunder, Dalon & Qwelu, her Godparents Micheleanne Stasso & Joe Weaselhead, In-laws Tom & Gloria Haynes, Aunts- Teena (Darwin) Zempel, Louise (Jerry) Strode, Betty Weaselhead, Violet Weaselhead, Uncles-Ron Weaselhead, Arnold Weaselhead, Gerald Weaselhead, Glenn (Janis) Cates and numerous cousins on both sides of her family whom she cherished.
Dalena’s wake be will held at the Arlee community center starting Monday afternoon, with the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday the 12th, wake closing will be Thursday the 13th at 10 a.m. with burial in Ronan and a meal to follow shared with family and friends at the Arlee Community Center. Please come and help us celebrate our beautiful girl’s life.