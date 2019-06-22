ARLEE — On June 19, 2019, Dalene Marie Cheatham Doney passed away. Dalene married Gordon Doney when she was 17, and they started their life together in Arlee on the family ranch. The couple were married for over 60 years and enjoyed many things together.
Dalene is survived by her husband, Gordon Doney, and their four children, Diana M. Doney (Leah), Tacoma, Washington, Kimberley (Brian) Charlton, Winthrop, Washington, Jamie (James) Doney-Dove, Rathdrum, Idaho, and Stacey (Lisa) Doney, Arlee. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Dalene also has many nieces and nephews who hold a special place in her heart. Preceding her in death are daughter Karen Ann Doney, father Robert Cheatham, mother Leta Casey Cheatham Parent, stepfather Henry Parent, sister Lela Cheatham Harrington, and brother Jack Cheatham.