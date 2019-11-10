HAMILTON — Dallas Womack, 91, passed away Nov. 3, 2019, at home. He was born in Guy, Arkansas, on Nov. 23, 1927, to Buhl and Ada Womack. He graduated from Guy-Perkins High School, the only boy in a class of nine.
He played baseball from a young age and at 19 was drafted by the Milwaukee Braves organization to play first base. He played for Milwaukee in the very first televised night Major League Baseball game. He played for several of their farm clubs and continued to enjoy watching baseball for the rest of his life. His baseball career was paused when he was drafted into the Army to serve two years during The Korean War. He reached the rank of Master Sargent and earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
He returned to the States and continued his baseball career. He played professionally for 10 years with AAA teams across the country, finally landing in Missoula, Montana, with the Missoula Timberjacks. Here he met the love of his life Mary Rissmann. They were married in 1956 and celebrated 63 years of marriage Oct. 20, 2019.
They were blessed with four beautiful daughters, Sheree (Dave) Algie, Becky (Scott) Street, Terri (Scott) Mildenberger, and Tracy Womack; six grandchildren, Tiffany, Stephanie, Ryan, Kristopher, Autumn, Melodee, and Justin; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wilma Hartwick; grandson, Kristopher Algie; granddaughter, Autumn Algie; nephew, Donnie Hartwick; and twin great-grandbabies, Arabella and Airyn Giacomino.
He was the owner in Hamilton of Bruce’s Bar, Jack’s Bar, and the Ponderosa. He was a tavern owner for almost 50 years.
Golf was his passion in later years. He was a member of the Hamilton Golf Club and was proud to have been a club champion.
There will be a remembrance for friends and family in summer of 2020 to be announced later. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.