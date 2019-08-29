RONAN — Dan Allen Madsen, 91, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson on Aug. 26, 2019. He was surrounded by loving family. Dan was born on Nov. 10, 1927, in Sheridan County to Danish immigrants Hans and Henriette Madsen. He attended one-room schools, Hawthorne and Garfield, in the Dagmar area, and graduated from Antelope High School. From childhood Dan worked with his family on the farm and on surrounding farms.
On Sept. 1, 1951, he married the love of his life, Velma Rungborg, of Reserve. Their married life began in Pasco, Washington, where Dan was serving in the Army. Following his discharge, they moved to Hot Springs, and in 1957 they bought a farm west of Ronan. There they had eight children, all of whom attended Ronan schools. Their adventures and accomplishments were the pride and joy of his life.
Dan worked the farm, drove a milk route, trucked around the state and nation, and enjoyed his view of the Mission Mountains. Dan and Velma hosted countless gatherings for local and far-flung family and friends. Danish Christmas Eve was faithfully observed each year by the ever-growing family.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Paul and Erling.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Velma and by his children: Debra Madsen; Russell Madsen; Alan (Linda) Madsen; Diana (John) Schofield; Julie (Wayne) Montgomery; Susan (Ted) Soltis; Tammy Madsen; Lisa (Steve) Bayless. He was further blessed with 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Joan (Harry) Smith and his youngest brother Don (Pat) Madsen along with many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a. m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Ronan. Lunch will follow at the Ronan Senior Center.
Messages of condolence may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.