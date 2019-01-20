LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Dan Buxton McQuarrie, age 64, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to complications from Type 2 Diabetes.
Dan was born July 12, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Dan Irving and Dorothy Buxton McQuarrie. He was married to Fara Nygren for 27 years (later divorced). Together they had three children. He then married Sondra Mitchell and together shared the last 14 years.
Dan graduated from Skyline High School and the University of Utah. At the university, he was an active member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and through this association made lifelong friends.
He was a talented musician and excellent vocalist. He played the trumpet and enjoyed his membership in many student choirs. Forever a music lover, he was proud of his vinyl, cassette, CD and iPod collections. An avid sports enthusiast, he was an all-star catcher on many little league baseball teams, played excellent golf and found joy in coaching young people in soccer for many years. Along with music and sports, Dan enjoyed fishing, traveling, politics and spending time with his family. He was gifted at sales and spent a successful career representing several companies and industries until he retired in 2016.
A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend; Dan is survived by his wife, Sondra; his three children, Dan N. (Megan) McQuarrie, Lindsay (Jared) DeWitt, and Ashley (David) Brewer: four grandchildren, Brody, Michael, Kate and Anna; sister Dari (J. Holland) Scott, nephews Jake and Mac Scott. Also survived by Sondra’s children, Andy (Susan) Mitchell, Ryan (Caroline) Mitchell, and J.R. (Megan) Mitchell and grandchildren, Nathan, Hadley, Katie, Sydney, Andrew, Emily, Ashlie, and Hudson. Preceded in death by his parents.
Dan will be remembered for his engaging personality and incredible sense of humor. His smile brightened the day, his laugh was contagious and his loyalty to friends and family undeniable. He will be missed beyond words.
In lieu of a service, and upon Dan’s request, his life will be celebrated and his ashes laid to rest in his beloved Montana by the beautiful Gallatin River.
Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at: affordablecbs.com.