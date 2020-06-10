× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LONEPINE — Dan Boyd Ulvick, 73, passed away Thursday, June 4 in Lonepine.

Dan was born in Rolla, North Dakota to Lloyd Ulvick and Irene Johnson. He was raised in Lonepine and graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1965. He served in Vietnam in 1966 and received a purple heart.

In 1978, Dan married Shonda and they had four children.

Dan worked for Bonniville Power for 30 years. He loved hunting in Bob Marshall Mountain Range and Ranching.

He is survived by his wife, Shonda and four children; Cam of Lonepine, Beau of Lonepine, Nysla (Noll) of Deer Lodge and Sherry of Missoula, and six grandchildren.

