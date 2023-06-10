Dan James Morris

He was one of the good ones. Born on November 21, 1943, in Superior, MT to Burl and Bertha Morris. He was the youngest of five siblings and grew up in Superior.

On June 19, 1971, he married Susan Morris in Lakewood, California. They moved to Missoula in 1971 where they would raise their three children, Ben, Laura, and Micah.

He was a mountain of a man who had a gentle heart and a compassionate soul. He was quite creative and talented. A master with any tool or piece of equipment you put in his hand. He enjoyed music and played multiple instruments. He loved a good conversation and could talk your ear off given the chance. He participated in many groups from little league and band parents to the many performing ensembles he made music with.

He is survived by his wife Susan, his children Ben and Vicki, Laura and Erik, and Micah and Sara, along with 9 grand-children and 3 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Orchard Homes Country Life Club on July 1st, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Burial will be a private ceremony at another time.