CONDON — Dan Maloughney, 70, of Condon passed away April 30. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Born in Butte, Sept. 9, 1949 he was the youngest of five children of John and Ann Maloughney. From an early age he enjoyed working on anything mechanical and collecting “treasures”. He graduated from Butte Central Catholic High School in 1967. After high school, Dan attended Northern Montana College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Education. After graduation he accepted a teaching position at Montana State Prison. This began a forty-year career with the Department of Corrections. Dan was a compassionate soul and believed in redemption and second chances.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann Maloughney, his sister Nancy Seville and his brother Mickey Maloughney. He is survived by his brothers Pat (Nancy) and Jim (Judy) Maloughney all of Butte, children Shane (Melinda Paul) of Great Falls, Jack (Kari) of Havre, Ryan Maloughney of Condon, Nikki (Kiel O’Brien) of Seeley Lake and his beloved grandchildren, Katelyn, Trenton and Ali Maloughney and Liam and Desler O’Brien.

Memorials may be made in Dan’s honor to the Swan Valley Emergency Services, PO Box 1196, Condon, MT 59826.

