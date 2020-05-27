Dan Newman

ELLISTON — Dan Newman of Elliston passed away peacefully on the evening of May 14, 2020 just shy of his 82nd birthday. A memorial service is tentatively planned for Saturday, July 25 at Dan’s yard in Elliston. Additional details will be forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the obituary or share remembrances, visit: SimpleCremationMT.com.

