MISSOULA — Dana Sprague died in his home on April 22, 2019, with his wife Donna by his side. Dana was born in Syracuse, New York, on Jan. 27, 1955. He moved to Missoula in 1973 to attend the University of Montana.
Dana worked for a time as a logger with Columbia Helicopters in Montana, Oregon and Washington. He later found his true calling at the Axmen, where he worked for many years until poor health forced him into early retirement.
Survivors in addition to Donna include their son Chad, granddaughter Avery, Dana’s mother Peg, brothers Jack, Rod and Gregory, sister Sue and numerous nieces and nephews. Dana was preceded in death by his father Leland.
Dana enjoyed all things Montana, including big game hunting, kokanee salmon fishing at Lake Mary Ronan, gathering firewood and tinkering on his many projects and "piles" at his home shop, affectionately known as the “Ax West.” Known as “Birtdog” to his hunting buddies, Dana had a knack for covering lots of ground, sometimes getting “turned around” in pursuit of elk and deer.
At Dana’s request, no formal services are planned.