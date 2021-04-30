Dane Alexander Morigeau

Arlee - Dane Alexander Morigeau, loving husband, father of 5, and "the best guy ever," passed away on Thursday April 1, 2021 at the age of 58.

Born July 20, 1962, the first child of Kathryn R. Reynolds and Jacque A. Morigeau in Chico Ca. His life as a young child followed Jacques' Army road from coast to coast and several places in between before eventually coming back to the Flathead Reservation. He quickly settled in and was embraced wholeheartedly by both sides of his extended family. He was a proud Dixon Demon and Ronan Chief during his school years. In high school Dane worked at Arnie's Gas and Tire, with a coveted charge account at DQ in Ronan, this job prompted his move to Arizona where he received his certificate in automotive mechanics. He returned to the Rez and continued his life's journey by working for Roy Kuntz Towing, Fred's Lounge (A bouncer!?!!), and then many careers working for his Tribal Community: TERS bus driver, Dixon Post and Pole, Fisheries, BIA Ditch Rider, Arlee Fitness Center, and finally his most challenging and rewarding time with SK Gaming at KTN, Big Arm Resort & Gray Wolf Peak Casino. These all were interwoven tightly by his service and dedication to his Arlee Fire Department Family as a volunteer Firefighter and EMT for more than 20 years.