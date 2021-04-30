Dane Alexander Morigeau
Arlee - Dane Alexander Morigeau, loving husband, father of 5, and "the best guy ever," passed away on Thursday April 1, 2021 at the age of 58.
Born July 20, 1962, the first child of Kathryn R. Reynolds and Jacque A. Morigeau in Chico Ca. His life as a young child followed Jacques' Army road from coast to coast and several places in between before eventually coming back to the Flathead Reservation. He quickly settled in and was embraced wholeheartedly by both sides of his extended family. He was a proud Dixon Demon and Ronan Chief during his school years. In high school Dane worked at Arnie's Gas and Tire, with a coveted charge account at DQ in Ronan, this job prompted his move to Arizona where he received his certificate in automotive mechanics. He returned to the Rez and continued his life's journey by working for Roy Kuntz Towing, Fred's Lounge (A bouncer!?!!), and then many careers working for his Tribal Community: TERS bus driver, Dixon Post and Pole, Fisheries, BIA Ditch Rider, Arlee Fitness Center, and finally his most challenging and rewarding time with SK Gaming at KTN, Big Arm Resort & Gray Wolf Peak Casino. These all were interwoven tightly by his service and dedication to his Arlee Fire Department Family as a volunteer Firefighter and EMT for more than 20 years.
Dane led a busy life of working hard no matter what he was doing, but his real pride and joy (and biggest headache) was his family. After a near death experience asking long time friend Wayne Vanderburg permission to date Wayne's little sister, he began building that family in 1987 and on May 28, 1988 Dane married his best friend and forever love Malissa Vanderburg. During their 33 years together, they raised 5 children and were recent inductees to the joys of being official grandparents (a blessing that made Dane's already huge baby-whispering heart grow at least 3 sizes). A few years after getting married, they built a home full of laughter, love, and flat spaces. This home wasn't just the Morigeau Cookie Jar for the 25 years that it's been standing. It was also a welcoming landing spot for their many, many "adopted" kids who were always greeted with one of Dane's famous bear hugs. Through their kids, Dane and Malissa have been long standing Scarlet and Warrior parents and there was rarely a day you'd catch Dane not wearing some form of Arlee booster and AVFD gear.
Dane was preceded in death by his mom Kathy; dad Jacque; brothers Steven, Rod, John Fisher, and Francis Durgeloh; nieces Monica Ann and RaeLynn; Aunt Denise, Uncle Leo Covington and Step Dad Kenny Smith.
Dane is survived by his wife Malissa, children Jacinda (Michael), Samantha (Isaiah), Nicholas (Turquoise), Elizabeth (Trevor), and Tristan. Grandchildren Henry, Rowen, Olivia, Baby Cucumber, and Bubba. MominLaw and forever Copilot Frances. Step Mom Jeanie. Sisters Michelle, Lisa, and LouAnne. Brothers Chuck, Chris, Chazz, Wayne, Richard, and ClintyPoo. Uncles Charlie, Audie and Vic. Aunties Tonie, Stella, Mary Jo, and Micki. Nephews Steven, Artie, Kody, Anthony, Martin, Rayvis, Bryant, Gabriel, Cassian, Christian, Isaiah, Joshua, and Jesse. Nieces Ginger, Stephanie, ShaVonne, Lauryn, Evelyn, Daron and Danika. Special In-Laws Sue, Serena, Lennie, Ionela, Kristy, Julie and Kimmie. As well as his God Son Chet, and more cousins, adopted children, family members, and of course more friends than can be counted because Dane was forever a social butterfly.
Dane was honored beginning April 2nd and 3rd at the Arlee Sacred Heart Church; services were moved to the Arlee Community Fitness Center on Sunday morning April 4th where the Rosary was recited at 7pm. On Monday April 5th closing began at 10am, followed by mass at 11am, and services concluded with Last Call. A time for sharing stories, laughter, and tears occured each night to help maintain social distancing. Please remember to wear your mask.
The family requests any and all stories and pictures of their guy be sent to Dane.Morigeau@gmail.com
Dane's final resting place will be in the wind and clouds above after Cremation. As his sister would say, "God's army needed a warrior" - but first he has to stop for a hot cup of coffee with all of his Family who have gone before him.
There Can Be Only One