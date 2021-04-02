 Skip to main content
Dane Morigeau
Dane Morigeau

Dane Morigeau

ARLEE - Dane Morigeau, 58 passed away at his home on April 1st. A traditional wake is being held with Rosary being recited Sunday evening at the Arlee Community Center with closing services at 11 am Monday at the Center.

