POLSON - Daniel Alexander Mays “Dan Dan” 35, passed away in Polson on Jan. 1, 2021. Daniel was born Nov. 1, 1985 in Ronan to David & Sophie Mays. He grew up in the Woodcock home site in Ronan, graduate at Ronan High School in 2004 as an outstanding basketball player and golf athlete! Daniel was a wildland fire fighter for a brief time before becoming a maintenance/ grounds keeper technician for Salish Kootenai College, following in his father’s footsteps. Not only was Dan a great athlete with basketball and golf, but he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp. He also played a wicked game of pool. As long as he was with his family and friends.