POLSON — Daniel Alexander Mays, 35, passed away at his home in Polson, Jan. 1, 2020. Rosary will be held at the Community Center in St. Ignatius, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. Funeral Services will start Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., and burial will follow at Ronan Cemetery.