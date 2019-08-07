MISSOULA — Daniel Carl Sedgwick, 98, passed away at the Village Senior Residence on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Carl was born on May 1, 1921, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Carl grew up in Arco, with his parents Daniel Baker and Jenny Sedwick and his siblings. He graduated from Arco High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. On July 20, 1940, he married Martha "Lorane" Mower. They were married for 79 years. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and spent his free time fishing, hunting, playing golf and square dancing.
He loved being with his family and friends. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Robert, Donald, Leon and Joel and his sister Pearl. He is survived by his sisters; Rhea Radford and Vonda Kalama. He is also survived by his children; Alan Sedgwick, Gayle Sedgwick, Betty Wyatt, Kevin Sedgwick and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3026 South Avenue West. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with funeral services to begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.