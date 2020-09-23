Daniel Charles Jackson

Dan is survived by his wife, four children, seven grandchildren, brother Doug Jackson and sisters Nancy Gaynor, Jeanne Bras, and Jolene Jacobson. He is also survived by countless cousins, nieces, and nephews, in-laws, and hundreds and hundreds of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Effie and Walter Jackson and his brothers Richard Jackson and James Jackson.

Dan was very special to so many people and his death leaves a huge void for us who have to wait until heaven to be teased, loved, and hugged by him again.

Graveside services will be at the Lonepine Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at the Hot Springs Rodeo Grounds at 4 p.m. Bleachers will be available or bring your own lawn chairs to accommodate social distancing. A family gathering will also be held this summer for those who cannot attend.

In lieu of flowers, Dan would have been honored for you to donate to the Montana 4-H Foundation or the Western Montana Stockmen’s Association in his name.

Dan lived a purpose-driven life. Years ago he quoted Charlie Russell by saying “Anytime I cash in now, I win.” He cashed in too early, but he had a wonderful life and enjoyed every day.

