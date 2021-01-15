MISSOULA - Daniel Charles Merritt (Dan) was a proud and caring father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Dan left this world suddenly on January 3, 2021 at the age of 58. He was born to Ron and Katey Merritt on May 25, 1962 in Butte. Dan grew up in Missoula and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1980. In 1982 Dan enlisted with the Navy and became a Hull Technician. He was honorably discharged in 1985 and returned back to Missoula pursuing a career in the fire department. He found his second home alongside his brothers in the Missoula Rural Fire District for 24 years before retiring as a Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career Dan enlisted in three branches of the military and helped efforts in both Dessert Shield and Hurricane Katrina.
Dan was a devoted father who spent his free time exploring the outdoors with his sons. Many times, Dan would get off shift to run home and throw things into the camper to find the best spot for he and the boys, including anyone else that might want to join in the fun. He loved living in Montana especially for the diverse seasons. You could find Dan driving the backcountry in his side-by-side, skiing the powder in his younger days, or taking long snowmobile rides up Lolo Pass. In summer you could find Dan near a body of water kayaking, paddle-boarding, or just hanging around camp playing his country music and building some of the best campfires. You could always be assured of his generous spirit of hospitality. He never met a stranger and would tell stories to anyone willing to wait for the eventual ending. His laughter was infectious, and sense of humor could always be counted on in any situation. Beauty of the outdoors was apparent in his photographs. Some of his favorite photos captured the breathtaking scenery he found solace in, sharing those pictures and locations with us all on social media. In the last year he found a four-legged best friend to pal around with. Most days Dan and his beloved dog were either camping, taking long walks, or stopping by the pub for a beer.
Dan was so many things to so many people- he lived life, loved life, but most of all he loved us all.
Dan is survived by his sons Mike (Ashlee) Merritt of Missoula, Matthew Merritt (Rashelle) of Lolo, father Ronald Merritt of Missoula, sister Rhonda (Chris) of Lolo and their children Scott Trickel, Caitlin (Sam) Fletcher and uncle Dave. He is preceded in death by his mother Katey.
Saturday January 23, 2021 a procession of Fire Fighters / EMS and Law enforcement personnel will start at 11am, will proceed from Fort Missoula along south avenue to Reserve St; Reserve St to 3rd; 3rd to Russell; Russell to Wyoming; Wyoming to Ogren park / Allegiance Field.
The ceremony for Dan will be held at Ogren park / Allegiance Field following the procession, from 12:00pm – 02:00pm. The family welcomes all friends to attend. Service will also be livestreamed. More information can be found on the Garden City Funeral Home website: gardencityfh.com under Dan’s Obituary, and at www.MSCOPFF.org
Dan left this world a bright star that will forever shine on us all.