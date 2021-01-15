MISSOULA - Daniel Charles Merritt (Dan) was a proud and caring father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Dan left this world suddenly on January 3, 2021 at the age of 58. He was born to Ron and Katey Merritt on May 25, 1962 in Butte. Dan grew up in Missoula and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1980. In 1982 Dan enlisted with the Navy and became a Hull Technician. He was honorably discharged in 1985 and returned back to Missoula pursuing a career in the fire department. He found his second home alongside his brothers in the Missoula Rural Fire District for 24 years before retiring as a Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career Dan enlisted in three branches of the military and helped efforts in both Dessert Shield and Hurricane Katrina.

Dan was a devoted father who spent his free time exploring the outdoors with his sons. Many times, Dan would get off shift to run home and throw things into the camper to find the best spot for he and the boys, including anyone else that might want to join in the fun. He loved living in Montana especially for the diverse seasons. You could find Dan driving the backcountry in his side-by-side, skiing the powder in his younger days, or taking long snowmobile rides up Lolo Pass. In summer you could find Dan near a body of water kayaking, paddle-boarding, or just hanging around camp playing his country music and building some of the best campfires. You could always be assured of his generous spirit of hospitality. He never met a stranger and would tell stories to anyone willing to wait for the eventual ending. His laughter was infectious, and sense of humor could always be counted on in any situation. Beauty of the outdoors was apparent in his photographs. Some of his favorite photos captured the breathtaking scenery he found solace in, sharing those pictures and locations with us all on social media. In the last year he found a four-legged best friend to pal around with. Most days Dan and his beloved dog were either camping, taking long walks, or stopping by the pub for a beer.