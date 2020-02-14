NEWPORT BEACH, California — Daniel Claude Hughes, 67, of Newport Beach, California passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born on July 15, 1952 in Missoula, the third child of four, to Blaine and Catherine Hughes. Dan grew up in Missoula and attended St. Anthony’s grade school and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1970 where he excelled in academics as well as basketball and track. Growing up in the University district, he was like most kids and enjoyed playing outside every day with his friends rarely making it home before dark.
He attended the University of Montana where he received a Bachelor’s degree in both Psychology and Business. While at the U of M, he also spent a semester at the university in Salamanca, Spain where he became more fluent in Spanish, which he used throughout his career. Dan also attended the University of Minnesota receiving a Master’s degree in Industrial Relations. While there, he worked as a financial aid adviser to many of the varsity athletes.
On June 27, 1987, Dan married Cheryl Richert in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple lived in Southern California for 32 years, where he worked in many large corporations as a Human Resources Director. Dan was a very humble man, an extremely loving husband who supported his wife in everything and an extraordinarily kind brother and son. He loved the Lord and his faith was very important to him.
Throughout the years, Dan was always active in sports and enjoyed everything, especially snow skiing, water skiing, running, biking and rollerblading. He loved all sports and he and his wife attended many LA Dodgers, LA Lakers, LA Kings and USC games over the years. He loved spending time with family and showing them the sights of Southern California. He loved the sunshine and thought there was no where else in the world with better weather.
Survivors include his wife Cheryl, Newport Beach, his brothers Jeff Hughes and Richard (JoAnn) Hughes; his niece Shannon (Travis) Cook; his nephew Brian (Karli) Hughes; their children; his nephew Michael Semmens; and by Cheryl’s family, his cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Catherine, his father Blaine, his sister Patty and his first wife Renee.
Visitation will be on Friday Feb. 14, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday Feb. 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, 7500 Mullan Road, Missoula. Burial will be Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Hughes, Brian Hughes, David Sullivan, Travis Cook, Craig Barrier and Doug Harris.
Flowers can be sent to Garden City Funeral Home or donations can be made to Wycliffe Ministry or Orange County Rescue Mission.