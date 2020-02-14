NEWPORT BEACH, California — Daniel Claude Hughes, 67, of Newport Beach, California passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

He was born on July 15, 1952 in Missoula, the third child of four, to Blaine and Catherine Hughes. Dan grew up in Missoula and attended St. Anthony’s grade school and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1970 where he excelled in academics as well as basketball and track. Growing up in the University district, he was like most kids and enjoyed playing outside every day with his friends rarely making it home before dark.

He attended the University of Montana where he received a Bachelor’s degree in both Psychology and Business. While at the U of M, he also spent a semester at the university in Salamanca, Spain where he became more fluent in Spanish, which he used throughout his career. Dan also attended the University of Minnesota receiving a Master’s degree in Industrial Relations. While there, he worked as a financial aid adviser to many of the varsity athletes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}