Daniel (Dan) Glen Ledford

MISSOULA – Dan Ledford , 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023. Dan was born October 1, 1955 in Missoula to Allen G. and Beverly Ledford. He attended schools in Montana and Washington and graduated from Stanwood High School. Following high school he attended Everett Community College.

Dan had a wonderful life growing up in Stanwood, Washington. As an only child he thrived under the love of his mom and dad. His hobby as a teen was trail bike riding. He also became proficient at motorcycle racing as a teen and enjoyed the fun of speed and winning. As a young man, he learned the boat building trade as he worked with his dad and uncle at Ledford Marine Construction in Everett, Washington.

When Dan returned to Montana in 1992 he assumed management and co-ownership of Blue Mountain Trailer Park on Hwy 93 South in Missoula along with his parents Al and Bev.

He met his wife Elizabeth Belts in August 2003 and they married in Missoula on April 20, 2009.

Dan and Liz enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and other fun locations. Dan never met a casino machine he did not enjoy. He was also a big fan of Seattle Sea Hawks and Las Vegas Golden Knights Hockey.

Dan was preceded in death by his loving mother Beverly J. Ledford. He is survived by his wife Liz, his father Allen Ledford (Carolyn) and his step daughter Amy (Garrick) Bone and step grandchildren Gavin Bone and Aspen Bone, step daughter Randi (Chris) Anton and step grandson Alec Belts as well as several cousins in Missoula.

At Dan's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial event for friends and family will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, folks are welcome to make a donation in Dan's name to the local animal shelter. Condolences may be sent to lledford50@gmail.com.