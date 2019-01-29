HELENA — Daniel “Danny” Roy Antila, 48, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Jan. 25, after a heroic battle with brain cancer.
Danny was born in Helena to Allen Antila and Sue (Thomas) Hiltz on May 6, 1970. He was the fifth son of six boys. Danny married his high school sweetheart Luanne (Tolon) Antila on July 20, 1991 at the Cathedral of St. Helena. Together, they were blessed with two sons, Brandon and Bo.
Growing up in the mountains of Elliston, Danny was often found with either a fishing pole or a rifle in his hand. He not only loved the mountain life, but he excelled in sports, as well. He was a talented state diver, basketball player, runner, and all-around athlete. He was well known for his record breaking hunting accomplishments and massive elk and deer shed collection. Danny’s hobbies included hiking, bow and horn hunting, camping, golfing, fast pitch softball, fishing, four wheeling and watching the Dallas Cowboys. His favorite pastime of all was spending quality time with his family.
Danny had an incredible work ethic, which was admired by all. In his earlier days, he worked as an iron worker and pipefitter alongside his father and brothers constructing refineries and paper mills. They worked in several states including Alabama, Minnesota, Washington and Wyoming. Danny was quickly drawn back to Montana where he worked for several contractors in the construction business. He and Luanne eventually started their own business, Antila Construction & Excavation. His strong dedication and willingness to go the extra mile, not only brought success, but built many lifelong friendships that endure to this day.
Danny wholeheartedly loved and supported his family in every way. He never missed a sporting event or school function that his boys were involved in. He instilled in his sons at an early age how to work hard and persevere, a trait that made him very proud of them. Danny’s love of hunting and fishing was passed on to his sons, and while at his side, they had their own record breaking animal hunts and fishing adventures. Danny was also very proud of his nephews and nieces. He loved them very much and showed his support, attending their graduations, weddings, and hunting trips. He loved bow hunting trips in the fall with his brothers, cousin, and friends, and he looked forward to antler hunting on the Cobb Ranch each spring. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, Luanne, who was his best friend. She was always beside him on their many camping trips to Augusta, taking hikes together, sharing movie nights, numerous trips, and listening and dancing to music at home.
Danny was good to everyone. It was simply his nature. He never met a stranger. His quiet kindness was felt by many in countless ways, but never mentioned by him. He never expected, nor would accept anything in return. He was strong, heroic, giving, compassionate and truly a caring man that saw only the best in everyone. He would help anyone without hesitation, and he lovingly opened his home to many in need over the years, without thinking twice about it. His positive attitude pushed him through many trials in his life. Danny fully enjoyed hosting some of the greatest parties and get-togethers in Elliston, including his world-class Fourth of July events, and poker parties. He loved his friends and community and always wanted people to have a good time.
Danny always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He loved God and has always felt that his life was blessed, even during the toughest of times for him. Giving to others is what gave Danny strength, and he stated throughout his illness that he was strong enough to handle what he had no control over. In the company of family and the great outdoors of Montana, he gracefully accepted his fate in his final months and days, never deviating from the Danny we were all blessed to know and love. He never questioned why…he just continued to be the wonderful husband, father, family member and friend that he was meant to be. He will be truly missed and forever loved by so many.
Danny is survived by the love of his life, Luanne and their two sons, Brandon (Emily Quigley) and Bo (Madi King), grandchildren Blakely and Knox of Elliston; mother, Sue Hiltz of Elliston; four brothers, Allen of Elliston, Rich (Gabby) of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Wayne (Nila) of Bellingham, Washington, Shawn (Kendra) of Lebanon, Oregon; godson, Johnny (Karli) Thomas of Thompson Falls; nephews and nieces, Zach, Katlyn, Tanner, Tiffany, Preston, Tessa, Tim, Seth, Slade, Kaycee, Shane, Kenzie, Kayla, Krypton, Camdon, Khandrad, and Hadley; sisters-in-law, Christy Antila of Bellingham, Washington and Paula Antila of Green River, Wyoming; Mother-in-law, Lois Tolon of Deer Lodge; brothers-in-law, Tim Tolon of Deer Lodge, Tom Tolon of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dan Tolon of Bluffton, South Carolina, and Mike (Lesley) Tolon of Helena; sister-in-law, Terese Penix of Huntsville, Alabama; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Danny is preceded in death by his father, Allen Antila; step-father, Jim Hiltz; youngest brother, Wylie Antila; father-in-law, Moose Tolon; and brother-in-law, Ed Tolon.
Danny’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Thomas Weiner and the wonderful Oncology staff at St. Peter’s Health.
“I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an incredible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love.”-Joe Buscaglia
In lieu of flowers please help someone in need in any way you can. The best gift you could give back to Danny and his family is to share your smile, kindness, and generosity with someone who can use a kind gesture or a helping hand. Danny lived by this simple rule, and to pay it forward would mean so much to him.
A vigil will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N Ewing St. A graveside service will follow the mass at Elliston Cemetery. A potluck reception will follow the burial at the Elliston School Gym, 205 W. Main St. Please visit aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Danny.