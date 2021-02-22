Daniel Gene Wilkins

Daniel loved his family fiercely, especially his three boys. He sacrificed so much to make sure that his family had everything they needed. As a father he was dedicated to his boys, helping with sports, homework, taking them on many adventures through the books he read to them, always playing and wrestling with them. As a husband he loved Shay deeply, through the good and bad, and always praised her many talents and skills. He always appreciated her courage and strength. Daniel was loyal and always had a listening ear. He loved sports and games, and had a competitive spirit that always spurred him to try his best in life. He always had a quick wit and never failed to put a smile on your face.